Free Fall Concert Series Begins Oct. 6

HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93-3)/PHOENIX announces the return of its “ROCK IT UP CONCERT SERIES” with four totally free concerts for ALT AZ listeners this fall on the DISTRICT STAGE at TEMPE MARKETPLACE.

The lineup is:

10/6 – MOD SUN

10/30 – TESSA VIOLET & TWIN XL

11/2 - IDKHOW

11/3 - GRABBITZ

KDKB APD/MD DUSTIN CARLSON said, "Really excited to bring this series back. It’s been almost 2 years since we’ve thrown a proper party for our listeners. I can’t wait to see their beautiful faces again! Huge thanks to the artists and everyone involved for making this happen! "

