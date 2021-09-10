-
KDKB (ALT AZ 93-3)/Phoenix’s Free ‘Rock It Up Concert Series’ Is On
by Shawn Alexander
September 10, 2021 at 10:08 AM (PT)
-
HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93-3)/PHOENIX announces the return of its “ROCK IT UP CONCERT SERIES” with four totally free concerts for ALT AZ listeners this fall on the DISTRICT STAGE at TEMPE MARKETPLACE.
The lineup is:
10/6 – MOD SUN
10/30 – TESSA VIOLET & TWIN XL
11/2 - IDKHOW
11/3 - GRABBITZ
KDKB APD/MD DUSTIN CARLSON said, "Really excited to bring this series back. It’s been almost 2 years since we’ve thrown a proper party for our listeners. I can’t wait to see their beautiful faces again! Huge thanks to the artists and everyone involved for making this happen! "