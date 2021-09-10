Green & Crew All Safe After Bus Fire (Photo: Andrew Klatt, Confluence Group)

RILEY GREEN’S performance at TUSCALOOSA (AL) AMPHITHEATER last night (9/9) almost didn’t happen. One of GREEN’s buses caught fire overnight outside MARSHALL, TX. Thankfully, all members of his crew were okay, the bus was fixed and all made it to ALABAMA just in time for the sold-out show.

GREEN’S performance was the first sold-out show for the ALABAMA venue in 2021. “We have loved having live music back in TUSCALOOSA this season,” said TUSCALOOSA Dir./Public Services STACY VAUGHN. “As the largest outdoor theater in West ALABAMA, the TUSCALOOSA AMPHITHEATER is the perfect venue for a sold-out RILEY GREEN show. It’s our largest crowd of the concert season so far and it was a fantastic show!”

GREEN rounds out the weekend with SAM HUNT in GREENVILLE, SC (9/11) before returning to the DIERKS BENTLEY “Beers On Me Tour” next weekend.

