Recall Election Coverage

With a SALEM RADIO NETWORK host in the race, SRN NEWS will be covering CALIFORNIA's gubernatorial recall election on SEPTEMBER 14th with anchored coverage available 6p-midnight (ET) with an additional hour added if warranted.

SALEM News-Talk KRLA-A (AM 870 THE ANSWER)/LOS ANGELES morning co-host JENNIFER HORN and news anchor LARRY MARINO will anchor the special coverage. The election has two parts, one asking voters if they wish to recall incumbent Gov. GAVIN NEWSOM, and the second, in which SRN's LARRY ELDER is one of 43 candidates, asking who should replace NEWSOM if the recall passes.

SRN NEWS will also offer one-minute special reports at 40 minutes past the hour from 6:40p through 1:40a (ET).

