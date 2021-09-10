Rachel Hammons

55 PROMOTION has promoted RACHEL HAMMONS Manager, National Promotion. She began managing social media and email marketing in 2020 and will now be in this brand new position. HAMMONS spent a few years at CRISTA MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCMS (Spirit 105.3)/SEATTLE in promotions and social media marketing before joining 55 PROMOTION.



55 PROMOTION’s JOSH LAURITCH said, “RACHEL works really hard each week to bring value to radio through our content. She has a beautiful heart for ministry and regularly helps me stay on track with my calling and our why as a company. I cannot even begin to tell you how excited I was when she said 'yes' to taking the next steps in this work...diving into weekly calls with many of YOU at radio. She's a great storyteller, so look for her to have something for you each week on why you should care about these songs! She also has a ton of empathy and truly sees you and what you're up against each week. She knows we're here to bring value, not just push radio into adding our songs. I'm excited for you to get to know her!"

« see more Net News