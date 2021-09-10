David Field And Bob Pittman Join CRS "Heads Of State" lineup

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR has added AUDACY Pres./Chief Exec. Officer DAVID FIELD and iHEARTMEDIA CEO/Chairman BOB PITTMAN to its new series “Heads of State” to be held in person at CRS 2022, FEBRUARY 23rd through 25th. FIELD and PITTMAN will join previously reported (NET NEWS 8/9) industry leaders as they discuss the post-pandemic broadcast industry and insight on pushing forward to succeed.

CRS will present a preview of the new series on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th with the SEPTEMBER edition of CRS360. The virtual session will be moderated by ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP’s JOEL DENVER, the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU’s ERICA FARBER, COUNTRY AIRCHECK/"Country Countdown USA'"s LON HELTON and McVAY MEDIA's MIKE McVAY, who will also be leading the discussions at CRS 2022.

To register for the SEPTEMBER edition of CRS360, click here. A limited number of slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For both virtual and in-person registration options for CRS 2022, click here.

