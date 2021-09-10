AUDACY News-Talk KDKA-A-W261AX/PITTSBURGH midday host LYNNE HAYES-FREELAND will end her show on NOVEMBER 12th, moving to a part-time role at the station with weekly one-hour appearances n MARTY GRIFFIN, a weekly column for the station's website, and hosting the monthly "MINORITY HEALTH MATTERS.".

HAYES-FREELAND told the PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE's JOSHUA AXELROD that she wants to step away from the grind of a daily show, noting that "I have worked at either KDKA Radio or TV for 45 years. When people say, ‘Why are you leaving so soon?’, it isn’t that soon.'"

