Getting Loud

OVER/UNDER LLC Top 40/Rhythmic WLOA-A 102.3 W272EI (LOUD 102.3)/YOUNGSTOWN, OH is teaming with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS to bring on COMPASS' syndicated DEDE IN THE MORNING and XXXL HIGHER LEVEL RADIO to the station. DEDE IN THE MORNING debuts MONDAY (9/13) and XXL HIGHER LEVEL RADIO goes in at night from 7-10p, also beginning MONDAY (9/13). LOUD 102.3 will also carry the weekend edition of the DEDE IN THE MORNING show, "THE WEEKEND KICKBACK".

LOUD 102.3 GM CHIP BANKS commented, "Shout out to NANCY and LIANE and the COMPASS team for helping us add two high caliber shows that we know will connect with our local listeners here in the 330. DEDE has shown time after time in market after market that she and her team put up nothing but W’s."

BANKS added, "DJ DIGITAL has grown XXL HIGHER LEVEL RADIO into a powerhouse. Nights are hard to fill anywhere, so having a difference maker that has street cred will be a huge boost for a great college market like YOUNGSTOWN."

« see more Net News