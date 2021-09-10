Sold

ANDERSON BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. is selling Country KWKZ (C106)/CHARLESTON-CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO to DOCKINS BROADCAST GROUP, LLC for $415,000.

In other filings with the FCC, requests for Silent STAs came from ROX RADIO, LLC (KREB-A/BENTONVILLE-BELLA, AR and KFFK-A/ROGERS, AR, moving to new diplexed site; K263CB/SPRINGDALE, AR and K264DA/BENTONVILLE, AR, primary stations silent) and MY BRIDGE RADIO (K257GW/NEBRASKA CITY, NE, moving).

KUTE, INC. has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for KDNM/RESERVE, NM while it awaits approval of a change in its community of license and site.

And ZIA BROADCASTING COMPANY has closed on the sale of News-Talk KACT-A and Country KACT-F/ANDREWS, TX to JESSICA MAY REID and Station Mgr./morning host GERALD K. REID's ANDREWS BROADCASTING COMPANY INC. for $80,000 for the real estate.

