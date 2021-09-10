Roger & JP Will Broadcast Live Saturday To Honor 9-11

COX MEDIA Classic Rock WBAB/LONG ISLAND's ROGER & JP in the Morning will go live on the air on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH from 8:30a to 11a (ET) to remember the 20th anniversary of 9-11 starting with a moment of silence as the first plane hit the World Trade Center at 8:46a (ET).

During the broadcast, they’ll talk about what it was like to be on the air that day and the days following, including stories of how WBAB listeners got together at the station to donate truckloads of supplies needed for the rescue and recovery at Ground Zero. They will also remember the candlelight vigils which were held outside the station with staff and listeners in honor and in memory of all the victims.

In addition, they’ll be joined by other WBAB air staff members who will share their stories and memories of that day along with listeners who call in and share their memories as well. The show will also feature the music that was played that day 20 years ago.

WBAB has also partnered with Top 40 sister station WBLI and NEW YORK BLOOD CENTER for a “Give Life For Lives Lost” Blood Drive through the month of SEPTEMBER to honor the memory of those who lost their lives on 9-11. Blood drives are being held all over LONG ISLAND through SEPTEMBER 22nd with a goal of collecting a pint of blood for every life lost on SEPTEMBER 11th.

For more info and to listen to the broadcast click HERE.

