AZURE RYDER is set to release her third EP later this year, featuring her new single “Some Kind Of Love" on ISLAND RECORDS. She was born into a big, AUSTRAILIAN-LEBANESE family in a coastal town near SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA. Critics say her voice has the strength of STEVIE NICKS, the warmth of NORAH JONES, and the grit of DUSTY SPRINGFIELD, developed both in choirs and on long, quiet walks over the years. Hear how the artist has evolved in "Some Kind Of Love" in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.





