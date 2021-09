Rooney (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

RASCAL FLATTS’ member JOE DON ROONEY, was involved in a one car accident early yesterday morning (9/9) and charged with a DUI. According to THE TENNESSEAN, ROONEY hit a tree around 4am in WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN, just south of NASHVILLE.

The 45-year old was booked and bonded out of the WILLIAMSON COUNTY JAIL. Bond was set at $2,500.

