Meyer: 'Rich' Background In Research.

MEDIABASE and AIRPLAY INTEL founder/CEO RICH MEYER launches a weekly feature on PARTY LIVELINE highlighting the five fastest-rising new songs of the week. The list is compiled using data assembled from national callout, streaming metrics, and radio airplay as published in the "HOTZONE" portion of MEYER’s MONDAY MORNING INTEL.

MEYER has a deep programming background at such legendary stations as KLOS/LOS ANGELES, XETRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO, KAZY/DENVER, WNCI/COLUMBUS, and WMET/CHICAGO.

LIVELINE host MASON called MEYER "one of the most respected people in the music industry, He has led the quest for meaningful research to deliver accurate music performance rankings. He always has interesting stories and comments on the artists and songs. It is an honor to have him on our show.”

MONDAY MORNING INTEL features fresh data from national callout, streaming metrics, retention, radio airplay and a spotlight profile on radio's most powerful players, and is free for all radio stations.

MEYER will be on LIVELINE every THURSDAY night at 8:20p (ET). For more information or to hear the show go to partyliveline.com.

