RaeLynn (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to ROUND HERE RECORDS artist RAELYNN and her husband of five years, JOSH DAVIS, on the birth of their first child, daughter DAISY RAE DAVIS, YESTERDAY (9/8).

RAELYNN shared on TWITTER, "Seven pounds seven ounces at 4:07 p.m., SEPTEMBER 8th 2021 we became a family of three! These two are my world. I am beyond thankful for my husband and all the doctors, nurses and our amazing doula for helping us bring Miss DAISY into the world. Babies are truly a gift."

The couple announced that they were expecting in MAY on social media (NET NEWS 5/5).

« see more Net News