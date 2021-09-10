SBA: Under Fire

A CALIFORNIA club and a GEORGIA promoter have filed lawsuits against the SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION over loans promised in the SHUTTERED VENUE OPERATORS GRANT program.

The SBA and administrator ISABELLA CASILLAS GUZMAN are now charged by multiple lawsuits, with more coming over the failure of the initiative, passed into law last DECEMBER to help independent, live businesses shut down by the pandemic.

Since opening the portal for grants on APRIL 26th, the SBA has handed out $9.5 billion to more than 12,000 companies, though more than 4,500 applicants have been denied.

Last week, the law firm of AKIN GUMP STRAUSS, HAUER & FELD filed two lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA on behalf of BEVERLY HILLS, CA-based SOKOL WORLD ENTERTAINMENT and ATLANTA's MOMOCON, claiming their clients were unlawfully declined for the grants.

SOKOL owns "LATIN Gay" SPACE CLUB COBRA in NORTH HOLLYWOOD "which puts on shows by local singers, DJs, dancers and performers tailored to three LBGTQ+ and LATINO community."

ATLANTA's MOMOCON promotes live concerts, performances, panels, competitions and theatrical productions by music acts of all genres. It is seeking more than $1 million in federal funds from the grant program. Both SOKOL and MOMOCON had their initial grants turned down last month.

More lawsuits are on the way, too. MAHER LAW FIRM in FLORIDA have launched a website for those declined grant applications for a class action suit against the SBA.

Applications for the SHUTTERED VENUE OPERATORS GRANT program closed on AUGUST 20th after a number of hiccups which delayed the process more than four months after its passage in DECEMBER.

