BLACKPINK

K-Pop icons BLACKPINK has become the most subscribed artist on YOUTUBE with over 65.5 million subscribers on the platform. BLACKPINK now owns four of the all-time Top 24-hour music video debuts and scoring four entries in YOUTUBE’s BILLION VIEWS CLUB.

The members of BLACKPINK said, “This is unbelievable. It’s a precious moment gifted to us by our BLINKS (fans). We would like to dedicate this honor to all of our fans around the world who have loved and supported us throughout. Our BLINKS contributed a lot to this achievement, therefore we hope they also enjoy this honor. The YOUTUBE platform was one of the most effective ways of communicating with our fans under this unprecedented situation. We will continue to bring positivity and great energy through our music and videos.”

Over the past year, BLACKPINK has amassed more than 9.7 billion views globally and are among the top 10 most-viewed artists in the world over the past year. In total, BLACKPINK tracks have spent more than 15 weeks at #1 on the YOUTUBE GLOBAL TOP SONGS chart and the group has reached the TOP SONGS chart in over 55 markets.

Earlier this year, BLACKPINK and YOUTUBE MUSIC partnered to bring viewers "THE SHOW," the group’s first-ever livestream concert experience that featured the first performance of songs from “THE ALBUM” as a thank you to their loyal BLINKS.





