Deric Peace

COASTAL BROADCASTING/ATLANTIC CITY, NJ welcomes back DERIC PEACE for weekends on Alternative WJSE on SATURDAYS 10a-3p and Hot AC WCZT (98.7 THE COAST) on SUNDAYS 11a-1p hosting a sports show..

PEACE previously was MD/afternoons at WJSE and hosted mornings on WCZT.

« see more Net News