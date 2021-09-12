Mitchell

After a run in YUMA, AZ managing EL DORADO BROADCASTERS' cluster there, RICKY MITCHELL has returned to ALPHA MEDIA as Market Manager in JACKSON, MS, effective THURSDAY (9/16). MITCHELL, who replaces the retired KEVIN WEBB, served as VP/Market Mgr. for ALPHA MEDIA in BILOXI-GULFPORT before working for EL DORADO.

ALPHA MEDIA Regional Pres./Chief Compliance Officer BILL MCELVEEN said, “Our ALPHA-JACKSON team was led by radio icon KEVIN WEBB for the past 32 years, so when KEVIN announced his retirement, we began a nationwide search for our next Market Manager. After interviewing dozens of candidates, we were thrilled to be able to bring back to the ALPHA MEDIA family a true son of MISSISSIPPI in RICKY MITCHELL.”

MITCHELL said, “I am thrilled to come home to MISSISSIPPI and to join the terrific team at ALPHA MEDIA-JACKSON. It’s a tremendous honor to be able to live, work and serve the local JACKSON community with such a talented and dedicated team and I can’t wait to get started!”

The ALPHA MEDIA/JACKSON cluster includes Hip Hop WJMI (99 JAMS), R&B WKXI (KIXIE 107), Sports WJQS-A-W292WX (THE FAN), News-Talk WJNT-A-W245AH, Gospel WOAD-A-W278BW, Adult Hits WJXN (100.9 JACK FM), and Sports WRKS (ESPN 105.9 THE ZONE).

