Veteran Programmer Jamillah Muhammad Has Died
by Sam Weaver
September 13, 2021
ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the friends and family of radio veteran Jamillah Muhammad. She died over the weekend in Los Angeles of colon cancer. There are no more details at this time.
Most recently she was OM/PM TAXI LICENSE CORP. Urban AC KJLH (RADIO FREE 102.3)/LOS ANGELES NET NEWS (2/25/20).
MUHAMMAD's career resume includes VP/LEWIS-KORTEZ GROUP, PD WPEG & WBAV/CHARLOTTE, PD WMMJ/WASHINGTON, DC, PD WMXD/DETROIT, morning show producer WGCI/CHICAGO, and APD/MD WVAZ/CHICAGO, and Gospel music independent promotion.