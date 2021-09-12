Harry Coombs

ALL ACCESS is sad to report that music industry veteran exec. HARRY J. COOMBS passed away on SEPTEMBER 3rd. The 85-year-old was living in MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA.

Multiple media sources reported the cause was a combination of pulmonary fibrosis (lung disease) and acute pulmonary hypertension (A type of high blood pressure).

He's best remembered for his 30 years at KENNY GAMBLE and LEON HUFF's PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL RECORDS. The former VP/Marketing & Sales helped launch the careers of THE STYLISTICS, LOU RAWLS, PHYLLIS HYMAN, THE O’JAYS, TEDDY PENDERGRASS, LEVERT, HAROLD MELVIN & THE BLUE NOTES, MCFADDEN AND WHITEHEAD, and many more.

GAMBLE & HUFF released a statement, "HARRY started with our organization from the beginning, and he was a tremendous asset in working with CBS on our behalf in sales and marketing efforts. HARRY was not only a wonderful team player, but also a great friend to us over the years. He truly will be missed. We send our sincere prayers and condolences to his dear wife and family.”

Many of his colleagues and friends continue to post their thoughts about his passing on FACEBOOK.

