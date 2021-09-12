Edison Research Presents Latin Podcast Listener Study

The U.S. LATINO PODCAST LISTENER REPORT will be broken into two parts. You can download the first part here, and the second part will be released next week.

"The LATINO PODCAST LISTENER REPORT 2021: Who Are The Non-Listeners?" focuses on U.S. LATINOS who don’t listen to podcasts, why they aren’t listening, what other audio they consume, and where they can be reached. All data comes from the national survey and in-depth interviews from the latest report. The webinar will also feature excerpts from video interviews with Latinos who do not listen to podcasts, discussing why and what might convince them to start.

The study from EDISON RESEARCH was commissioned by ADONDO MEDIA, LWC STUDIOS, LIBSYN, PRX, SIMPLECAST, SONORO and SXM MEDIA. The study will be presented by EDISON RESEARCH Director Of Research GABRIEL SOTO and SHE PODCASTS co-founder and LIBSYN Community Manager ELSIE ESCOBAR.

The LATINO PODCAST (NON)LISTENER REPORT webinar will be presented on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at 2p ET/11a PT. Click here to register.

