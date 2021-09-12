-
Clive Davis Story In Rolling Stone Captures Music Legend As He Approaches 90
by Roy Trakin
September 13, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Fresh off his "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert," which was unfortunately cut short by a biblical downpour, CLIVE DAVIS is busier than ever at nearly 90, according to this latest ROLLING STONE profile by AMY X WANG,which you can read here. DAVIS is captured holding court at his favorite L.A. place to stay, the BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL, longtime scene of his legendary pre-GRAMMY party.
DAVIS is captured in his element, surrounded by well-wishers, and gave his reason for staying active in the music business at his age.