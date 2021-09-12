Clive Davis (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com)

Fresh off his "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert," which was unfortunately cut short by a biblical downpour, CLIVE DAVIS is busier than ever at nearly 90, according to this latest ROLLING STONE profile by AMY X WANG,which you can read here. DAVIS is captured holding court at his favorite L.A. place to stay, the BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL, longtime scene of his legendary pre-GRAMMY party.

DAVIS is captured in his element, surrounded by well-wishers, and gave his reason for staying active in the music business at his age.

