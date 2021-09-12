Riley Reed (Photo Credit: Christa Neu)

SAGA AC WMQR (MORE 96.1)/HARRISONBURG, VA ups RILEY REED as PD, replacing DAVE THOMAS who is now serving as Regional OM for CURTIS MEDIA. REED will continue to host afternoon drive on sister Top 40/Mainstream WQPO (Q101) and middays on WMQR. REED has also joined the lineup on sister Country WPOR/PORTLAND, ME as night host.

OM PAUL MCDANIEL said, “I’ve been a RILEY fan since he was an intern at stations we both worked for at separate times 10+ years ago. Since arriving here in FEBRUARY of 2020 P.R. (pre-‘rona), RILEY has consistently worked to grow the WQPO Q101 afternoon show as well as growing into a vital player in the sports department, as well as other “behind the scenes” roles! General Manager KIM MITCHELL and I have zero doubt RILEY will be an even greater asset to WMQR!”

”I’m really excited to take on this new challenge and take this next step in my career," said REED. "Thanks to PAUL MCDANIEL & KIM MITCHELL for this opportunity.”

