Free from her father JAMIE, who filed to end his conservatorship over his daughter last week, BRITNEY SPEARS has reportedly gotten engaged to boyfriend of five years, SAM ASGHARI. Her engagement ring was designed by ROMAN MALAYEV of FOREVER DIAMONDS, according to TMZ.

ASGHARI's manager, BRANDON COHEN, explained SAM proposed to BRITNEY SUNDAY at her home.

Cohen addED, "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

FOREVER DIAMONDS also got in on the action, posting a close-up shot of the ring. "The thought and detail SAM put into this ring made the design process so special for ROMAN and our team. In honor of the LIONESS herself, we are naming this gorgeous setting THE BRITNEY."

BRITNEY broke the news on INSTAGRAM, posting a video of her showing off the huge rock on her finger, with SAM by her side. Her caption says it all ... "I can't f***ing believe it!!!!!"

