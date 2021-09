MTV Video Music Awards

The 2021 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS took place last night at BARCLAYS CENTER in BROOKLYN, with DOJA CAT hosting. LIL NAS X's "Montereo (Call Me By Your Name)" earned VIDEO OF THE YEAR honors. JUSTIN BIEBER (ARTIST OF THE YEAR, POP VIDEO), OLIVIA RODRIGO (BEST NEW ARTIST, SONG OF THE YEAR) and BTS (BEST GROUP) were among the big winners.

Performers included CAMILA CABWELLO, CHLOE (of CHLOE x HALIE), JACK HARLOW, JUSTIN BIEBER, KACEY MUSGRAVES, THEKID LAROI, LIL NAS X, MACHINE GUN KELLY, OLIVIA RODRIGO, OZUNA, SHAWN MENDELS TAINY and TWENTY ONE PILOTS.

BIEBER led the nominations with seven, including the top prize — VIDEO OF THE YEAR — for starring in the video for DJ KHALED’s “POPSTAR” ft. DRAKE. Also nominated for VIDEO OF THE YEAR was MEGAN THEE STALLION for her feature on CARDI B’s “WAP.” MEGAN follows BIEBER with six nominations.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: JUSTIN BIEBER

VIDEO OF THE YEAR: LIL NAS X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (COLUMBIA)

BEST NEW ARTIST: OLIVIA RODRIGO

BEST COLLABORATION: DOJA CAT f/SZA, "Kiss Me More" (KEMOSABE/RCA)

BEST POP VIDEO: JUSTIN BIEBER f/DANIEL CAESAR, GIVEON, "Peaches" (DEF JAM)

SONG OF THE YEAR: OLIVIA RODRIGO, “drivers license” (GEFFEN RECORDS)

GROUP OF THE YEAR: BTS

VIDEO FOR GOOD: BILLIE EILISH, "Your Power" (DARKROOM/INTERSCOPE)

BEST BREAKTHROUGH SONG: CLAIRE ROSINKRANZ, "Backyard Boy”

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: RODRIGO, “drivers license”

BEST K-POP: BTS – “Butter” (BIGHIT MUSIC)/MONSTA X – “Gambler” (STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT) (tie)

For a complete list of winners, go here.

