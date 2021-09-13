Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Kid Laroi/Justin Bieber Hold Top Spot; Maneskin Top 15; Halsey Up 1000+ Spins; Sheeran, Jackson Wang/Internet Money Debut

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER hold the top spot for a second week in a row with "Stay"

* LIL NAS & JACK HARLOW are just outside the top 10 as "INDUSTRY BABY" goes 13*-11* and is +668 spins

* MANESKIN goes top 15, up 16*-13* with "Beggin," at +1304 spins

* KANE BROWN X BLACKBEAR go top 20, rising 21*-20* with "Memory"

* HALSEY is up over a thousand spins again this week, climbing 26*-21* with "i am not a woman, i'm a god," up 1153 spins

* DOJA CAT jumps 29*-22* with "Need To Know" and is +673 spins

* WALKER HAYES is up 786 spins and moves 37*-32* with "Fancy Like"

* ED SHEERAN has the top debut with "Shivers" at 36* with 1344 spins

* The other debut comes from JACKSON WANG & INTERNET MONEY at 40* with "Drive You Home"

Rhythmic: Megan New #1; Nas X/Harlow Top 3; Wizkid/Tems Top 5; Pop Smoke/Chris Brown Top 10

* MEGAN THEE STALLION takes over the top spot with "Thot Sh*t," moving 2*-1* and is up 340 spins

* LIL NAS X and JACK HARLOW enter the top 3, up 6*-3* with "INDUSTRY BABY," and +764 spins

* WIZKID enters the top 5 with "Essence," featuring TEMS, up 9*-5* and +817 spins

* POP SMOKE is top 10 again with "Woo Baby," featuring CHRIS BROWN, up 11*-9* and +310 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO hits the top 15 with "Wockesha," up 18*-14* and is +337 spins

* THE WEEKND is top 15 as well as "Take My Breath," motoring 17*-15* at +188 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER move top 20 with "Stay," up 21*-18* and is up 337 spins

* DOJA CAT's "Need To Know" also scores a 7-point jump at Rhythmic, up 30*-23* and +668 spins

* DRAKE has the top debut at 28* with "Way 2 Sexy," featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG, up 911 spins

* FARRUKO enters at 31* with "Pepas" at +314 spins

* KANYE WEST returns at 32* with "Hurricane," featuring THE WEEKND & LIL BABY at +421 spins

* SWAE LEE & JHENE AIKO come aboard at 36* with "In The Dark" at +200 spins

* KSI & LIL WAYNE enter at 37* with "Lose," up 178 spins

Urban: Megan Scores Dual #1; Capella Grey Top 10; Pop Smoke/Chris Brown, BLXST, Ty, Tyga Top 15

* MEGAN THEE STALLION scores a dual #1 at Rhythmic and Urban as "Thot Sh*t" moves 2*-1* and is up 372 spins

* CAPELLA GREY enters the top 10, moving 12*-10* with "Gyalis," up 465 spins

* POP SMOKE and CHRIS BROWN go top 15 with "Woo Baby," moving 16*-12* and are +206 spins

* BLXST enters the top 15 with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA, up 18*-15* and +119 spins

* DOJA CAT and THE WEEKND go top 20 with "You Right"

* DRAKE scores a big debut at 27* with "Way 2 Sexy," featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG, up 1206 spins

Hot AC: Sheeran Holds Top Spot As Top 5 Remain Steady; Kid/Justin Surge; Bruno/Anderson Top 15; Walker Hayes, Ed Sheeran Lead Debuts

* ED SHEERAN's "Bad Habits" spends a 5th week at #1

* OLIVIA RODRIGO continues with two of the top five with "good 4 u" at 2* and +143 spins and "deja vu" at 5*

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER are moving toward the top 5, up 9*-6* with "Stay," up 686 spins

* BURNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK & SILK SONIC hit the top 15 with "Skate," up 16*-15*

* ALESSO, MARSHMELLO & JAMES BAY go top 25, up 29*-25* with "Chasing Stars," and +133 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC moves into the top 30, up 35*-28* with "Someday," rising 219 spins

* WALKER HAYES has the top debut at 32* with "Fancy Like," up 214 spins

* ED SHEERAN enters at 34* with "Shivers," up 373 spins

* SETH POWER debuts at 40* with "Going Somewhere"

Active Rock: Foo Fighters New #1; Pretty Reckless Runner Up; Ayron Jones Top 15; Asking Alexandria, Badflower Top 20

* FOO FIGHTERS land another chart topper with "Making A Fire," up 2*-1* and +68 spins

* PRETTY RECKLESS are the new runner up, up 4*-2* with "Only Love Can Save Me Now," leaping 4*-2* and are +153 spins

* Inside the top 10, SEETHER scores a triple digit spin gain, moving 9*-7* with "Wasteland," and is +123 spins

* AYRON JONES goes top 15 with "Supercharged," moving 16*-14*

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA are top 20 in their third week with "Alone Again," up 21*-16* and are +153 spins

* BADFLOWER go top 20 as well with "Don't Hate Me," up 23*-20* and are +60 spins

* BAD WOLVES score the top debut at 27* with "Lifeline," up 284 spins

* PAPA ROACH debut at 36* with "Kill The Noise" at +164 spins

* DEAD SARA enter at 38* with "Heroes"

* TREMONTI debut at 40* with "If Not For You"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; Dragons Top 3; Willow, Bastille Jump; Maneskin 'Beggin' Top 10

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS hold the top spot with "Saturday," for a 4th week

* IMAGINE DRAGONS still have two of the top 4, but they switch positions as "Wrecked" goes 4*-3* and is +227 spins

* WILLOW and TRAVIS BARKER are heading toward the top 5, up 9*-6* with "transparentsoul," at +101 spins

* BASTILLE goes 10*-7* with "Distorted Light Beam"

* MANESKIN hit the top 10 with "Beggin," up 14*-10* and up nearly 300 spins again this week

* HALSEY has the top debut at 28* with "You Asked For This," up 183 spins

* BAKAR is back and debuts at 33* with "The Mission," up 311 spins

* DAISY THE GREAT X AJR enter at 35* with "Record Player," and are +158 spins

* VOLBEAT enter at 38* with "Wait A Minute My Girl"

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHTSWEATS debut at 40* with "Survivor"

Triple A: Foo Fighters Also Land Dual #1; Nathaniel Rateliff Top 5; Cold War Kids Top 15; Killers, Billy Idol Top 20

* FOO FIGHTERS have a dual chart topper - at Active Rock and Triple A - with "Making A Fire"

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF and the NIGHTSWEATS go top 5 in their third week, up 10*-5* with "Survivor" and grow 69 spins

* COLD WAR KIDS go top 15 with "What You Say"

* KILLERS enter the top 20, leaping 23*-17* with "Quiet Town," and are +75 spins

* BILLY IDOL hits the top 20 with "Bitter Taste," moving 21*-19*

