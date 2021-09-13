-
NuVooDoo Updates Covid Vaccine Data
by Pat Gillen
September 13, 2021 at 5:07 AM (PT)
NUVOODOO's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS share, "We wanted to update our information on vaccinations and event attendance in light of the recent full FDA approval of the PFIZER-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and as cases continue to surge with the DELTA variant (and as arguments about masking and vaccinations continue). The research we're showing here is brand new: 1,854 adults 18-64 nationwide, balanced by age, gender and geography, fielded September 9-10, 2021.
"Among these 18-64's, we show 47% fully vaccinated, with another 10% having had the first of the two-shot vaccines - meaning 57% are at least partially vaccinated. There's another 5% who say they're trying to find time to get vaccinated, which is a serious issue for those who can't afford a day's possible downtime. There are 20% who are not interested in getting vaccinated at all and another 18% who say they're still researching facts about the vaccines or aren't sure about getting vaccinated."
