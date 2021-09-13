New Data

NUVOODOO's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS share, "We wanted to update our information on vaccinations and event attendance in light of the recent full FDA approval of the PFIZER-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and as cases continue to surge with the DELTA variant (and as arguments about masking and vaccinations continue). The research we're showing here is brand new: 1,854 adults 18-64 nationwide, balanced by age, gender and geography, fielded September 9-10, 2021.

"Among these 18-64's, we show 47% fully vaccinated, with another 10% having had the first of the two-shot vaccines - meaning 57% are at least partially vaccinated. There's another 5% who say they're trying to find time to get vaccinated, which is a serious issue for those who can't afford a day's possible downtime. There are 20% who are not interested in getting vaccinated at all and another 18% who say they're still researching facts about the vaccines or aren't sure about getting vaccinated."

