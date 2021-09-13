Flip

iHEARTMEDIA Rock WROO (REAL ROCK 104.9, MAN UP)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, SC is flipping to Sports TODAY (9/13) as 104.9 FOX SPORTS UPSTATE. The station is airing the FOX SPORTS RADIO lineup and UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS games.

FSR was last heard in the market on sister WGVL-A, which flipped to airing BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK when that network was launched in JUNE 2020.

