WROO (Real Rock 104.9)/Greenville-Spartanburg, SC Flips To Sports
September 13, 2021
iHEARTMEDIA Rock WROO (REAL ROCK 104.9, MAN UP)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, SC is flipping to Sports TODAY (9/13) as 104.9 FOX SPORTS UPSTATE. The station is airing the FOX SPORTS RADIO lineup and UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS games.
FSR was last heard in the market on sister WGVL-A, which flipped to airing BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK when that network was launched in JUNE 2020.