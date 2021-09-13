Rovner

PHILADELPHIA-area attorney and former PENNSYLVANIA State Senator ROBERT A. (BOB) ROVNER, who hosted a radio talk show for several years, died SEPTEMBER 8th of complications from myelodysplastic syndrome in PHILADELPHIA at 77, reports the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER.

ROVNER, who served as Assistant District Attorney of PHILADELPHIA under future Sen. ARLEN SPECTER, was the youngest PENNSYLVANIA State Senator ever when he was elected in 1971 at the age of 27 and later formed a law firm in FEASTERVILLE, PA. His weekly show "SENATOR BOB ROVNER TALKS TO THE STARS" aired on WPGR-A/WNWR-A, WPEN-A, and WWDB-A/PHILADELPHIA through 2017, and for a time hosted a weekend show with PHILADELPHIA Councilman FRANK RIZZO JR. on WPEN-A and WWDB-A.

