Stay Requested

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, the MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, TELECOM AND INTERNET COUNCIL (MMTC), and the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) filed a petition with the FCC late FRIDAY (9/10) requesting that the Commission stay its new rules on foreign government-sponsored programming disclosure requirements pending a decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on an appeal of the order.

In the petition, the appellants say that the new rules "(violate) the Administrative Procedure Act, and unduly (burden) speech," and would cause irreparable harm because "the Order will require many of them to spend tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars to hire and train employees to conduct the required investigations, as well as engage counsel to review their lease agreements and negotiate with lessees to bring existing leases into compliance with the Order."

The new rules would require on-air disclosure identifying foreign government sponsorship of programming and place the burden of verifying the source of the programming on the broadcaster.

