DAN LEBATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA is launching five new podcasts and adding one existing show.

The shows include a weekly college football recap show, "FULLCAST AFTER DARK," with "SHUTDOWN FULLCAST" hosts SPENCER HALL, JASON KIRK, RYAN NANNI, and HOLLY ANDERSON, debuting this past weekend with a show on the LEBATARD AND FRIENDS PODCAST NETWORK feed; "MONTGOMERY AND CO.," with ATLANTA DREAM owner and former WNBA star RENEE MONTGOMERY discussing the challenges of going into business with family, with her mother, sister, and fiancé joining the show; "OFF THE LOOKING GLASS," a magazine show hosted by former ESPN basketball commentator and PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER reporter KATE FAGAN with appearances by "THE DAN LEBATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ"'s latest addition, JESSICA SMETANA; a soccer show analyzing the U.S. Men's National Team's qualifying matches for the WORLD CUP, hosted by soccer journalist GRANT WAHL, former LA GALAXY star LANDON DONOVAN, and soccer broadcaster and "THE DAN LEBATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" producer CHRIS WITTYNGHAM; and a show co-hosted by LEBATARD and former NFL running back RICKY WILLIAMS in development, with WILLIAMS joining "THE DAN LEBATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" as a contributor in the meantime, doing segments looking at headline stories through astrology. Also, WAHL's existing "FUTBÓL WITH GRANT WAHL" is joining the MEADOWLARK roster.

“We’re always searching for people who have a unique point of view and a commitment to quality content,” said CEO SKIPPER. “There are many ways to tell a story in sports and we believe that the podcasts we’re announcing today showcase the breadth of the MEADOWLARK offering.”

Other projects revealed in an interview SKIPPER gave to BLOOMBERG's LUCAS SHAW. are a video series with former ESPN anchor KENNY MAYNE and a video series by FAGAN on the WNBA's LAS VEGAS ACES. SKIPPER explained that the company's emphasis on audio so far was because "Audio is fairly inexpensive to make. You will see us and do see us building a talent network and for not a lot of money create a bunch of podcasts." He warned that podcasting's revenue is "not right now a particularly big business" and with two million podcasts, "the math is really bad," but predicted that revenues now with terrestrial radio "will move into the podcast business. At some point it will be a $10 billion to $15 billion business," although he noted that video is "clearly" the "bigger target."

