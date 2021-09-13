Lisa (Captain) Curry

CUMULUS MEDIA AC WNCV (COAST 93.3)/FT. WALTON BEACH, FL bids adeu yo LISA (CAPTAIN) CURRY, known as LISA KAY, co-host of the “LISA & CHRIS MORNING SHOW,” as she retires after a 40 year run.

LESLIE GRAY steps into the co-host role, joining co-host CHRIS KELLOGG for the station’s new morning show, “LESLIE & CHRIS IN THE MORNING.”

OM KELLOGG said, “LISA was terrific on-air and off-air, a great teacher and a wonderful morning show partner. While LISA will be missed, we wish her much happiness in her retirement. We’re excited to welcome LESLIE GRAY to mornings on COAST 93.3. She brings all those experiences of having worked alongside LISA in Promotions, as well as her own likeable personality to the morning show. We’re going to have some fun!”

