Rodgers

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's JAMESON RODGERS, who married longtime girlfriend SARAH ALLISON TURNER, last SUNDAY (9/5) at THE VENUE at BIRCHWOOD in SPRING HILL, TN.

RODGERS proposed last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 10/01/2020) at NASHVILLE's BLUEBIRD CAFE, where the couple met 10 years ago during a songwriting workshop.

"I've never felt more loved than I did last SUNDAY with all our friends and family in one place celebrating SARAH and me,” RODGERS told PEOPLE. “I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with SARAH.”

"As cliché as it might sound, I've really just always known [he was the one],” TURNER told PEOPLE. “We were friends for years, so by the time we got together there was no question!"

