VSiN, the sports gambling network acquired by DRAFT KINGS earlier this year, has added new hosts to its lineup.

STORMY BUONANTONY, the ESPN college football sideline reporter and VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS rinkside reporter for game telecasts on AT&T SPORTSNET/ROCKY MOUNTAIN, has joined VSiN as the new host of the network's flagship "MY GUYS IN THE DESERT" show, 5-6p (ET) weekdays. Also joining the roster are ABC affiliate KOMO-TV/SEATTLE Sports Anchor FEMI ABEBEFE as co-host of "POINT SPREAD SATURDAY," "POINT SPREAD SUNDAY," and "THE PRE-GAME SHOW"; STADIUM studio host DAVE ROSS as co-host of the SATURDAY edition of "BETTING ACROSS AMERICA" and SUNDAY's "THE GREEN ZONE"; and former ESPN RADIO and NBC SPORTS RADIO host SCOTT SEIDENBERG as host of the overnight "THE LOOKAHEAD," airing live from the CIRCA resort and casino in LAS VEGAS.

“I’m so excited to expand my role and join the incredibly talented and knowledgeable team at VSiN full time,” said BUONANTONY, whose resumé includes work with the CAROLINA PANTHERS, SEC NETWORK, RAYCOM SPORTS, NBC NEWS CHANNEL, and MOUNTAIN WEST NETWORK. “I’ve always joked that I grew up in a household where it didn’t matter who won or lost the game but rather by how many points they won or lost. This represents a special opportunity for me to combine my personal and professional backgrounds in my hometown of LAS VEGAS on a network committed to providing the best sports betting analysis out there.”

“STORMY is a rising sports media star who quickly established herself on our air and secured a well-deserved spot on the most robust and experienced team of sports betting experts in the industry,” said CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “As we continue to expand our team and enhance our unique sports betting product, we understand that we’re following markets that don't sleep. This dynamic space cannot be covered in one segment or even an hour on weekday afternoons, so we’re excited to introduce our expanded lineup to better serve the growing number of sports bettors across the country.”

