KDAY/Los Angeles Tribute

MERUELO MEDIA RHYTHMIC AC KDAY (93.5)/LOS ANGELES is celebrating the life and music of TUPAC SHAKUR with "25 HOURS OF 2PAC."

This is the 25th anniversary of his death. 2PAC's murder case remains unsolved and there have never been any arrests.

2PAC was shot at a LAS VEGAS intersection on SEPT. 7th, 1996 and died at the UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER OF SOUTHERN NEVADA on SEPT. 13th.

The 25-hour tribute is playing 2PAC songs along with colleagues and friends reminiscing with stories about his life and music. The feature began TODAY (9/13) and airs through TOMORROW TUESDAY, SEPT. 14th at 6a (PT).

