iHeartRadio Music Festival Promos Top Of Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For September 6-12
by Perry Michael Simon
September 13, 2021 at 8:59 AM (PT)
iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL promos jumped into the lead on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 6-12, supplanting iHEARTRADIO promos, which dropped to eighth place. iHEART took a third slot on the chart with promos for the podcast "WAS I IN A CULT?" coming in at the sixth position. Search engine DUCKDUCKGO, which debuted last week in sixth place, moved up to second.
The Top 10:
- iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#4 last week; 78633 instances)
2. DUCKDUCKGO (#6; 50413)
3. INDEED (#11; 49275)
4. PROGRESSIVE (#5; 44612)
5. AUTOZONE (#8; 36133)
6. "WAS I IN A CULT?" PODCAST (--; 34046)
7. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMIN (#3; 33386)
8. iHEARTRADIO (#1; 32529)
9. GEICO (#9; 32156)
10. BANK OF AMERICA (#10; 29565)
