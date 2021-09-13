Top 10

iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL promos jumped into the lead on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 6-12, supplanting iHEARTRADIO promos, which dropped to eighth place. iHEART took a third slot on the chart with promos for the podcast "WAS I IN A CULT?" coming in at the sixth position. Search engine DUCKDUCKGO, which debuted last week in sixth place, moved up to second.

The Top 10:

iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#4 last week; 78633 instances)

2. DUCKDUCKGO (#6; 50413)

3. INDEED (#11; 49275)

4. PROGRESSIVE (#5; 44612)

5. AUTOZONE (#8; 36133)

6. "WAS I IN A CULT?" PODCAST (--; 34046)

7. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMIN (#3; 33386)

8. iHEARTRADIO (#1; 32529)

9. GEICO (#9; 32156)

10. BANK OF AMERICA (#10; 29565)

