The Cat Is On The Prowl In Topeka

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KTOP/TOPEKA, KS re-branded as the current-based “102.9 CAT COUNTRY” TODAY (9/13) at 9a (CT), with its first song, “Famous Friends” by CHRIS YOUNG and KANE BROWN.

Prior to the re-brand, the station was Gold-based “102.9 NASH ICON" since 2015, and was "NASH-FM" for a year before that. Listeners can hear the new sound of KTOP at TopekaCatCountry.com.

“Fans of Country radio in TOPEKA and Northeast KANSAS asked for a station that plays the newest songs from Country’s superstars and NASHVILLE’s new voices, in addition to their favorite artists. We listened," explained OM AMBER LEE.





