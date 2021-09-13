-
Cumulus Media's KTOP (102.9 NASH Icon)/TOPEKA, KS Is Now '102.9 Cat Country'
by Shawn Reed
CUMULUS MEDIA Country KTOP/TOPEKA, KS re-branded as the current-based “102.9 CAT COUNTRY” TODAY (9/13) at 9a (CT), with its first song, “Famous Friends” by CHRIS YOUNG and KANE BROWN.
Prior to the re-brand, the station was Gold-based “102.9 NASH ICON" since 2015, and was "NASH-FM" for a year before that. Listeners can hear the new sound of KTOP at TopekaCatCountry.com.
“Fans of Country radio in TOPEKA and Northeast KANSAS asked for a station that plays the newest songs from Country’s superstars and NASHVILLE’s new voices, in addition to their favorite artists. We listened," explained OM AMBER LEE.