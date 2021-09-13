Bennett

RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE has chosen CHERYL BENNETT as its new GM. BENNETT has over 28 years of experience in accounting, finance, human resources and business administration. She joined the station in 2015 and has previously served as the station’s human resources manager and accountant.

Exec. Dir. KEVIN SUCHER said, “RADIO MILWAUKEE is lucky to have CHERYL BENNETT. Her professionalism and commitment to our mission is unparalleled. I couldn’t think of anyone better to be in this position.”

BENNETT said, “Helping people and making a positive impact on their lives and the community inspires me. I'm fortunate to get the opportunity to work with people who inspire me every day.”

BENNETT will be responsible for all human resource matters and managing operations of the station’s facility. She will report to SUCHER.

