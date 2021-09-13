New Sonic Brand Identity

REELWORLD and sister company REEL2MEDIA are launching a new sonic and musical brand identity for BLOOMBERG Television and Radio. Created by REELWORLD co-founder/REEL2MEDIA Music Director ERIK HUBER and his SEATTLE-based production team, the comprehensive package consists of more than 50 unique musical themes anchored to a memorable two-note sonic logo that unifies the BLOOMBERG Television, Radio and Digital platforms under a single sonic identity.

REELWORLD & REEL2MEDIA created a comprehensive suite of musical themes and visual brand identity workparts for BLOOMBERG Television’s roster of shows. An accompanying collection of radio-centric themes and workparts was produced for BLOOMBERG Radio, including themes for top of hour, traffic, weather and sports segments, Business Flash updates and breaking news.

REELWORLD CEO/REEL2MEDIA Chairman MIKE THOMAS said, “This is a monumental achievement and a proud moment for our company. To be entrusted with the task of crafting a new audio signature for a brand as significant as BLOOMBERG is testament to the credibility we’ve built as the radio industry’s sonic branding leader. Our work for BLOOMBERG marks the dawn of a new era of content creation for us and I’m excited to grow our media branding portfolio.”

Click here to see and hear more.





« see more Net News