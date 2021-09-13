Chad and Nate

With the recent departure of ORLANDO FRANKLIN for a coaching job with the SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (NET NEWS 9/1), BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER has replaced the midday "ORLANDO AND SANDY" show with "CHAD AND NATE," hosted by crosstown TEGNA NBC affiliate KUSA-TV (9NEWS) BRONCOS analyst and former NFL linebacker CHAD BROWN and former BRONCOS receiver and author ("Slow Getting Up") NATE JACKSON.

"CHAD AND NATE" joins the lineup on SEPTEMBER 20th in the 9-11a (MT) slot; the afternoon and evening shows will all move up an hour, with BRANDON STOKLEY and ZACH BYE starting at 11a, "THE DRIVE" with TYLER POLUMBUS and DARREN "DMAC"MCKEE at 2-, and NICK FERGUSON and CECIL LAMMEY at 6p. Current 9a-noon host SANDY CLOUGH will move to 9p-midnight for a new show with SHAWN DROTAR.

“I’m excited we can bring CHAD and NATE together; we’ve been looking for a way to get them both involved in our lineup on a daily basis,” said BONNEVILLE DENVER SVP/Market Manager BOB CALL. “In addition, teaming SANDY with SHAWN in the evening will give DENVER sports fans an objective, unbiased and unaffiliated postgame show following NUGGETS, AVALANCHE and ROCKIES games.”

« see more Net News