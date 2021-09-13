Will Be A Lively Night!

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION (AMA)’s 20th Annual AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS show takes place on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE. The recently-announced performers include BRANDI CARLILE, CHARLEY CROCKETT, STEVE EARLE, FISK JUBILEE SINGERS, THE HIGHWOMEN, JASON ISBELL, SARAH JAROSZ, VALERIE JUNE, AMYTHYST KIAH, THE MAVERICKS, KEB’ MO’, MARGO PRICE, ALLISON RUSSELL and CARLA THOMAS.

BUDDY MILLER returns with the AMERICANA ALL-STAR BAND featuring DON WAS, JEN GUNDERMAN, JIM HOKE, DAVID MANSFIELD, JERRY PENTECOST, AARON LEE TASJAN and THE MCCRARY SISTERS.

The program will stream live on CIRCLE TV’s FACEBOOK, TWITTER and YOUTUBE pages, plus NPRMusic.org, in addition to live audio broadcasts on SIRIUSXM’s "Outlaw Country" channel, and NASHVILLE stations WRLT, WSM-A and WMOT.

The 21st annual AMERICANAFEST will take place SEPTEMBER 22nd-25th.

