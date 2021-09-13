The CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (CPB) is establishing a "Digital Transformation Program" to help up to 75 public media stations' CEOs and staffers and leaders of up to five MULTICULTURAL ALLIANCE organizations guide their organizations into digital-first strategies, and has selected the POYNTER INSTITUTE to develop the program under a CPB grant.

Plans are for a nine-month program with four cohorts of up to 20 public media leaders each, working as teams on specific digital performance challenges while receiving training including coaching, peer-group sessions, and webinars. The new program will be in addition to the existing Digital Culture Accelerator Program run by QCATALYST.

“CPB’s commitment to advancing innovation and diversity continues to be reflected through our strategic investments helping system leaders advance a digital-first, audience-centric approach,” said CPB President/CEO PATRICIA HARRISON. “The POYNTER INSTITUTE, as a leading instructor and innovator, will help to scale up our efforts to support more stations accelerate their digital transformation efforts.”

“Vibrant public media outlets are essential to the local information ecosystem, and POYNTER is excited to join in partnership with CPB to provide stations across the nation with tools, ideas and leadership strategies to generate the benefits of effectively serving audiences in the digital marketplace,” said POYNTER President NEIL BROWN. “A focus on digital transformation will pay off for public media by establishing even greater audience engagement and loyalty.”

Applications are open for the program, which launches in JANUARY. Click here for details.

« see more Net News