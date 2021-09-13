Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for SEPTEMBER 6-12 showed downloads falling 1% from the previous week and remaining down 7% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 to SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 was -20% for Arts, -18% for Business, +12% for Comedy, -49% for Education, -20% for History, -11% for News, +6% for Science, -17% for Society & Culture, 0% for Sports, and +21% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was +5% for Arts, +2% for Business, -4% for Comedy, -3% for Education, -1% for History, -4% for News, 0% for Science, +2% for Society & Culture, +9% for Sports, and -11% for True Crime.

