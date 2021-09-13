Radio Audience Studied

A study commissioned by CUMULUS MEDIA to track fan engagement with the NFL and its WESTWOOD ONE game broadcasts is being promoted by the syndicator to show the effectiveness of the broadcasts for advertisers. The study was based on research from GfK MRI, IPSOS, the NFL's "Fan Tracker," and a special NIELSEN Portable People Meter analysis.

"The research indicates the profile of the radio sports play-by-play audience is surprisingly different from the TV audience," said CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD. "The TV audience consists of casual sports fans while the audio audience is far more passionate and engaged -- they are far more likely to be seen as sports experts by their friends, play fantasy sports, and attend games -- this provides brands with a highly attentive audience."

Among the findings highlighted by CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE, the GfK MRI report indicated that the AM/FM radio play-by-play audience is "more engaged with and passionate about sports than those who watch sports on TV"; the radio audience is more likely to bet on sports; radio football listeners are more likely to say that ads give them meaningful and useful information; and the AM/FM audience is "much more upscale" and spends 16% more than the average American, according to the GfK MRI study.

The NIELSEN analysis showed that the audience on radio is evenly distributed across demographics while the TV audience skews older, with large portions of the AM/FM audience listening away from home. The radio broadcasts reach 56 million Americans, according to NIELSEN, with 46 million different listeners tuning in during the regular season and an additional 10 million unique users joining in during the post-season. And, according to NIELSEN, a campaign using ten ads per game reaches four times the audience that one ad per game reaches.

The syndicator's conclusion is that advertisers should buy "long in the season and deep in the game," which amounts to buying a lot of ads on a lot of games. The result, WESTWOOD ONE argues with support from the NFL's "Fan Tracker," is significant lift for ad campaigns amont Millennial men, with a 24% incremental reach boost to television coverage and 18% lift in reach among full-time employed men 18-49 with a $75,000 or more income.

