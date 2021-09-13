Condolences

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to CENTER STAGE TOUR PROMOTIONS’ KEITH KAUFMAN on the loss of his mother, NANCY WARD of CLARKSVILLE, TN, who died on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 80 years old. Her family lovingly describes her in a obituary as being, among other things, a “deliverer of hard truths.”

In her memory, the family has requested memorial contributions to the PARKINSON’S FOUNDATION (200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, MIAMI, FL 33131). The family will be holding a private service at a later date.





