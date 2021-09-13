Refinancing

SALEM MEDIA GROUP has closed on the refinancing of $112.8 million of its senior secured notes due 2024, exchanging them into $114.7 million (reflecting a call premium of 1.688%) of newly issued 7.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028. With the refinancing, only $103.5 million of the 2024 Notes remain outstanding. Along with the refinancing, the company has commitments from holders of the 2028 Notes to buy up to $50 million in additional 2028 Notes, contingent upon the company satisfying certain performance benchmarks; proceeds of that sale will be used to buy back or repay 2024 Notes

CEO EDWARD G. ATSINGER III said, “With this refinancing and our expected future free cash flow generation, we believe SALEM has a clear path to ultimately push out all of the rest of our outstanding debt maturities. It also provides flexibility to opportunistically invest in our business.”

« see more Net News