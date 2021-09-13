Rodriguez

CUMULUS Country KSKS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3) morning host MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ is now also handling middays at sister KRMD/SHREVEPORT, LA, effective TODAY (9/13). She succeeds SHREVPORT cluster OM/PD JAY MICHAELS, who comes off the air at KRMD, but continues to do afternoons at Hot AC sister KQHN (Q97.3)/SHREVEPORT and middays at Top 40 sister WLTO (HOT 102.5)/LEXINGTON, KY.

RODRIGUEZ also tracks middays at the company’s KATC (CAT COUNTRY 95.1)/COLORADO SPRINGS.

