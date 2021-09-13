Flick (Facebook)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has hired 28-year SONY MUSIC veteran ANDY FLICK as Southeast Regional Manager for its WAR promotion team. He most recently was Dir./Midwest Promotion for RCA RECORDS from 2009 until MARCH of this year. Before that, he held roles as Associate Dir./Mid-Atlantic Promotion and Associate Dir./Adult Formats for COLUMBIA RECORDS, among others. He is based in DUBLIN, OH.

Additionally, TAYLOR NIEMI shifts from an Executive Assistant to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS and VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS to the Promotion Coord. role on Team WAR. She has been with the label group since NOVEMBER 2020, when she arrived from the PR department at NBCUNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT (NET NEWS 12/10/20).

