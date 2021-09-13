Brandon Bell

Voiceover talent BRANDON BELL expands his roster of clients by adding CUMULUS MEDIA AC KQFC (MAGIC 97.9)/BOISE, and becoming the voice of the nationally syndicated weekly show "THROWBACK 2K WITH CHRIS CRUISE."

Additionally, heritage PAMAL BROADCASTING Top 40 WFLY (FLY 92.3)/ALBANY has re-upped with BELL via BENZTOWN.

MAGIC 97.9 PD LISA ADAMS is enthusiastic about her new station voice, saying, "BRANDON BELL is an incredible voiceover talent. He goes above and beyond with his deliverables, giving our station a unique and authentic sound to our imaging. We love him!"

Discover BELL’s skills at bellboyaudio.com, and his talents are available for barter at benztown.com.

Connect with the former KBIG (MYfm)/LOS ANGELES APD/MD anytime at bellboyaudio@gmail.com or (702) 469-2011.

« see more Net News