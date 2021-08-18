Hunt

Congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE’s SAM HUNT, who earned 83 MEDIABASE adds this week with his new single, “23,” making it the most added song at Country radio. This is HUNT’s first release since his 2020 album, “Southside.”

Kudos to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; MCA NASHVILLE SVP KATIE DEAN; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and National Director/Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; MCA Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion BRIANA GALLUCCIO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion MIRANDA McDONALD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion ANNA WIDMER, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion DONNA JO PASSUNTINO and Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MICHELLE TYRRELL.

