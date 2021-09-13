Adam Stotsky (Photo: MRC / Maarten de Boer)

MRC has named entertainment veteran ADAM STOTSKY President of its Live & Alternative division. MRC LIVE & ALTERNATIVE encompasses the largest portfolio of live televised entertainment events, including what was formerly known as DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS. STOTSKY will report to MRC CEOs and Co-Founders MODI WICZYK and ASIF SATCHU, who released the following statement: “ADAM is well-positioned to lead MRC LIVE & ALTERNATIVE as we go through a period of rapid growth and innovation. He brings a wealth of experience in the space and a reputation for building iconic brands and franchises."

Said STOTSKY, “It’s an honor to be joining MRC, who have built a reputation for many industry firsts in our business. I am looking forward to building on the company's culture of innovation with the team across our legendary roster of programs and developing new live and alternative formats."

MRC LIVE & ALTERNATIVE recently announced it will produce the “ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS,” the first major awards show on streaming, partnering with the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC and AMAZON PRIME VIDEO. MRC LIVE & ALTERNATIVE is working with award-winning producer JESSE COLLINS, who was named showrunner of the upcoming “AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS.” The division is in pre-production for the 50th anniversary show of it’s top-rated “DICK CLARK’s NEW YEAR’s Rockin’ Eve With RYAN SEACREST,” also on ABC, and the “STREAMY AWARDS” for YOUTUBE.

STOTSKY brings more than 25 years of experience and a history of connecting consumers with brands, driving profitable business growth and delivering innovative solutions in entertainment, media and marketing. A 19-year veteran of NBCUNIVERSAL, STOTSKY served as Global President of E! ENTERTAINMENT (2014-2019), President of ESQUIRE NETWORK (2012-2017), Chief Marketing Officer of NBC ENTERTAINMENT (2008-2011) and EVP Global Marketing of SYFY (2001-2008). Prior to NBCUNIVERSAL, STOTSKY held roles at DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS and FALLON WORLDWIDE. He is the former Co-Chairman of the media trade association PROMAX and immediate past Chair/Board member of THE BRAVERMAN SCHOOL in LOS ANGELES, where he, his wife and two teenage sons currently reside.

